Buckingham MP pops into school and store on trip to town

Buckingham MP Greg Smith visited Buckingham's Royal Latin School and the town's new Planet Refill business on Friday.

In the morning, Mr Smith went to see the new Sports Campus and met some students.

He said: “It was wonderful to visit the Royal Latin School to see their incredible new Sports Campus and chat to inspirational members of the Student Leadership Team and headteacher David Hudson.

Greg Smith refills a container at Planet Refill

"The Royal Latin is a first-class school and it is always a pleasure to visit and support them.”

In the afternoon, Mr Smith and Buckingham West ward councillor Caroline Cornell met Chris Styles, the owner of Planet Refill, on Buckingham Industrial Estate.

The store aims to reduce plastic and packaging waste by refilling customers' own containers with household supplies from its six-metre dispenser wall, and to responsibly source local, organic products that won’t damage the planet.

Mr Smith said: "It was great to meet Chris at Planet Refill with Councillor Cornell.

Greg Smith MP with students at the Royal Latin School's Sports Campus

"It’s a wonderful new zero-waste store on Hillcrest Rise - well worth a visit.”