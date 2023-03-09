Buckingham MP leads Commons debate on impact of HS2 and East West Rail in Bucks

Buckingham MP Greg Smith led a House of Commons Adjournment debate last week on the impact that major infrastructure projects like HS2 and East West Rail have had on communities across Bucks.

During the debate on Friday, March 3, Greg cited numerous examples and instances of poor treatment by project managers and contractors of everyone from farmers and small business owners to residents and local councillors, as well as Buckinghamshire Council officers.

He told the Rail Minister, Huw Merriman MP, that this unacceptable state of affairs must quickly change so that the considerations and needs of communities are put front and centre when it comes to construction and the long-term impact from these projects.

Greg Smith MP

Greg said: “It’s absolutely appalling that both HS2 and EWR in particular continue to act with contempt whilst we all suffer each and every day in the face of constant construction noise and vibration, ruined roads, rogue contractors, and the overall destruction of the countryside.”

“From Ellesborough to Edgcott and Kimble to the Claydons, the path of destruction these projects are wreaking risks permanently upending the rural economy in Buckinghamshire by bankrupting local businesses and making each day a living nightmare for residents.”

“I remain committed to holding these projects, including senior management and their awful contractors, to account and will continue working with Buckinghamshire Council which has been so steadfast in pushing back against the projects’ unacceptable behaviour.

"I welcome the Minister’s commitment to bring those responsible for each project together so that I, my colleague and constituency neighbour Rob Butler MP and the council can demonstrate just how bad the impact is and how things must urgently change.”

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said: “We are working hard to reduce disruption during the construction and Buckinghamshire is already benefiting from more than £3.6 million in community funding.

"We have reduced the number of lorries on local roads by delivering material by rail and the use of temporary internal access roads.

