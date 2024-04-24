Buckingham MP Greg Smith has criticised Winslow Town Council

A local authority has been slammed for backing plans for a gigantic battery storage system near Aylesbury even though the development would cause even more articulated trucks to career along small county lanes.

Winslow Town Council said the extra 30 lorries a day to enable the facility at Granborough to be built isn’t a legitimate reason to object.

But Buckingham MP Greg Smith has blasted the council for giving the green light to 21,500 extra vehicle movements over 18 months to build what will be one of the biggest battery storage sites in the world.

Statera’s battery energy storage system (BESS) will comprise around 900 batteries, each the size of shipping containers, and other, larger structures.

Mr Smith said: “I’m very disappointed that Winslow Town Council is supporting this application for a BESS. There will be a damaging rise in the number of lorries thundering along the country lanes in the area, which already suffers from having too much HS2 traffic. Residents have also objected to plans for a solar farm nearby [at East Claydon].

“Winslow Town Council suggests the system is an environmentally friendly initiative but it will harm the look of the area, cause lots of extra vehicle movements and it is not needed. This land should be for farming. Residents, including some in Winslow, have objected. The town council should not be supporting this unwanted white elephant on top of the challenges this area faces with a solar farm and HS2.”

Steve Tyler, of Claydons Action Group, representing residents opposed to Rosefield Solar Farm and the BESS, added: “The town council have said they don’t think the extra lorries is a significant number but it will have a huge impact on an area blighted by traffic.

“Winslow Town Council says the BESS is well-sited but with a solar farm close by it is too much development.

“We were very disappointed with the lack of support from Winslow Town Council in opposing the Statera application. It appears they don’t understand the full implications of the proposal and they have not taken the time to ask for the views of Winslow residents.”

The town council said in its response to plans for the storage centre: “[We are] strongly supportive of all appropriate measures that seek to reduce the nation’s reliance on carbon-based fuel.

“The site, while rural, is not high quality agricultural land, nor is it of high ecological or landscape significance.

“Winslow Town Council considers it is not an increase over normal traffic levels through Winslow sufficient to justify an objection to the application.”

The application for the BESS will be decided at a future Buckinghamshire Council meeting.