Buckingham MP asks PM to ensure rejected plan for 'mega prison' near Aylesbury is not appealed

On Thursday, March 24, Buckinghamshire Council’s Strategic Sites Committee rejected the planning application, which had attracted hundreds of objections from local residents and parish councils.

The proposed new Category C prison adjacent to the existing HMP Grendon and HMP Springhill on green field land and additional agricultural land near Grendon Underwood would have been one of the largest prison complexes in Europe.

MP for Buckingham Greg Smith has called the MoJ application “speculative and totally inappropriate, with no consideration of the rural area”.

Greg Smith, MP for Buckingham

Speaking in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, March 30, Mr Smith said: “Last week, following a huge resident and parish council-led campaign, the planning application for a new mega-prison in my constituency was refused.

"Does my right hon friend agree that, with the proposals for that site being close to where HS2 and East West Rail cross, it is a matter of fairness that communities already suffering at the hands of the construction of big state infrastructure should not be asked to take more?

"Will he instruct the Ministry of Justice not to appeal that planning decision?”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson replied: “My hon friend is a doughty campaigner for his constituency.