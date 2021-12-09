Buckingham is getting ready to cheer on the entrants at its popular Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 11.

There are about 40 entries for the fun, family event this year, and the organisers confirmed today, Thursday, that the parade will go ahead - providing no last-minute coronavirus restrictions are announced.

Last year's Christmas Parade had to be cancelled due to the pandemic restrictions in place at the time.

Happy faces at the 2019 Christmas Parade

The annual event is organised by the Buckingham Parade Committee and sponsored by Buckingham Town Council, with a different theme every year.

The theme for this year's event is Worldwide Fashion through the Ages.

The parade gathers on Chandos Road, with an array of floats and walking entries from local groups, along with marching bands, before setting off at 10.30am to parade through the town centre and back to Chandos Road.

The competition for the Best-Dressed Shop Window and Best-Dressed Pub/Restaurant has been judged and the winners will be announced on the day.

A rolling road closure, organised by Buckingham Town Council, will be in place between 7am and 2pm to allow the parade to take place safely.

Bus diversions will be in place from 10am to 2pm and there will be no entry or exit at Cornwall's Meadow Car Park between 10.15am and 12.30pm.

For more details see www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk/tag/christmas-parade/