Buckingham location chosen for historic feature film shoot

Buckingham is set to be the location for a feature film shoot next month.

A film production company has applied for the temporary closure of Stowe Avenue for the filming of a new Napoleonic feature film.

This is believed to be the historical drama, Kitbag, directed by Ridley Scott for Apple, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon and Vanessa Kirby as the Empress Josephine.

Stowe Avenue

The film is described as an original and personal look at Napoleon Bonaparte's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.

The production company plans to shoot an exterior scene on Stowe Avenue, which will involve closing the road from Monday to Thursday, April 4 to 7.