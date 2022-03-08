Buckingham location chosen for historic feature film shoot
Stowe Avenue is set to be closed for four days for filming on the costume drama
Buckingham is set to be the location for a feature film shoot next month.
A film production company has applied for the temporary closure of Stowe Avenue for the filming of a new Napoleonic feature film.
This is believed to be the historical drama, Kitbag, directed by Ridley Scott for Apple, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon and Vanessa Kirby as the Empress Josephine.
The film is described as an original and personal look at Napoleon Bonaparte's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.
The production company plans to shoot an exterior scene on Stowe Avenue, which will involve closing the road from Monday to Thursday, April 4 to 7.
Access for school buses and emergency services will be maintained during the closure, and the production company says any disruption will be kept to an absolute minimum.