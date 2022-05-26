Buckingham Literary Festival speaker tops Sunday Times Bestseller list

Jim’s talk, at the Vinson Centre at 6pm on Tuesday, June 7, will be introduced by University of Buckingham vice-chancellor James Tooley, patron of the Buckingham Literary Festival.

The main part of the BuckLitFest takes place from June 24 to 26, and some of the authors are already making a splash.

Mick Herron, who is ‘In Conversation’ in Buckingham on June 25, went straight to Number 1 on the Sunday Times Bestseller List with his latest book, Bad Actors.

Bestsellnig author Mick Herron

And Oliver Bullough, who is also in Buckingham on June 25 talking about his latest book, Butler to the World, will be appearing on BBC Radio 4 next week, tracing Britain's role in the growth of 'offshore' money laundering in How to Steal a Trillion.

The full programme of BuckLitFest events can be found here, or paper copies can be picked up from the University Bookshop, the Old Gaol or Buckingham Library.

And the organisers are asking people to book as soon as possible for the events they want to see.

As we get back to enjoying live events, festivals throughout the country are finding that many people are leaving ticket booking until the last minute.

Physicist and radio host Jim Al-Khalili

A festival spokesperson said: “If you could book sooner rather than later, it would really help the organisers.

"It’s good to be able to reassure authors there will be a terrific Buckingham audience awaiting them.”

Tickets for most of the talks are £10, but there are also a number of free events to enjoy.

The BuckLitFest storyteller for 2022 is Sef Townsend.

From cultural centres to shanty towns and refugee camps to festivals, Sef travels the world telling traditional tales – and his next stop is Buckingham.

Reserve your free place to join him at 10.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday, June 25.

Celebrate the longest day of the year on June 21 with a posse of poets.