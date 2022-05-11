Buckingham Literary Festival programme is a real page turner

As Buckingham’s Literary Festival returns after a two-year hiatus, the organisers are delighted with the response to this year's programme and the appetite for live, in-person events.

Vivienne Wordley, one of the festival directors, said: 'We're thrilled that our excitement at reconnecting readers and writers is shared by so many people.

"We hope we have something for everyone.

Glynn Purnell and Ashley King

“Whether it's the chance to meet your favourite established author or discover a new voice, to enjoy spirited debate, to learn something fresh from an authoritative speaker, or simply to be gripped by compelling storytelling, we aim to inspire and entertain you.”

Highlights of the festival, include the UK’s bestselling female historian, Alison Weir, who opens the festival on Friday, June 24, with a talk about her acclaimed new novel, Elizabeth of York: The Last White Rose, the extraordinary story of the English princess who was sister to the Princes in the Tower, queen to Henry VII, and mother to Henry VIII.

Later the same day, you can join Adrian Tinniswood, bestselling author of The Long Weekend, for a wild and often hilarious tour around the post-war fall and rise of the English country house as Swinging London collided with aristocratic values.

Three top-selling international crime/thriller writers - Louise Candlish (Our House), Clare Mackintosh (latest book Hostage) and Mick Herron (Bad Actors) - share their author journeys so far, from the creation of compelling plots to successful adaptation for TV.

Adrian Tinniswood

Katie Kirby brings her fantastically funny Lottie Brooks series (age nine and over) on Saturday, June 25.

And the same day, journalist Oliver Bullough, bestelling author of financial expose Moneyland, tackles oligarchs, kleptocrats and gangsters in his exploration of Britain's role in facilitating corruption, Butler to the World.

Michelin-starred TV chef, Glynn Purnell and illustrator Ashley King bring an hilarious interactive session for kids aged nine and over with their second picture book, Arnold the Alpaca, on Sunday June 26.

And Jasper Fforde, creator of the fantastically successful Thursday Next series, not only delves into his own ingenious mind but will test yours as he is host this year's BuckLitFest Quiz Night on Saturday, June 25.

Author Mick Herron by Mikael Buck

For the full programme and to book tickets, see https://www.bucklitfest.org