Buckingham lecture by royal biographer known for his £750,000 clashes with Cabinet Office

One of the country’s best-known biographers, with a series of books on figures including the Cambridge spy Guy Burgess, the last Viceroy of India Earl Mountbatten and the only British king ever to abdicate, Edward VIII, is giving a public lecture at the University of Buckingham.

Dr Andrew Lownie will be speaking at the Vinson Centre from 5pm to 6.30pm on Thursday, January 26, in an event organised by the Humanities Research Institute.

Dr Lownie’s research has brought him into conflict with government, in particular the Cabinet Office and their attempts to restrict historians’ access to the records of the 20th century - even, Dr Lownie contends, when there is no demonstrable national security or other case for these acts of ‘censorship’.

Dr Andrew Lownie

In his lecture, Dr Lownie discusses his experience as a royal biographer, the implications of government censorship and his court battles with the Cabinet Office, which have so far clocked up over £750,000 in legal fees.

Dr Lownie said: “We have Prince Harry spouting off all sorts of intimate details and yet we are prevented from seeing records of the 20th century, even when there is no national security case for them to be kept secret.”

University vice-chancellor James Tooley said: “This is a very interesting area. I’m sure lots of local residents, as well as students and staff, will be interested. It promises to be a very stimulating lecture.”

The lecture is chaired by Buckingham academic and human rights barrister Prof Sir Geoffrey Nice KC, and will be followed by a wine reception.