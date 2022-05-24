Buckingham law students trained to give free legal advice in project with Citizens Advice Bucks

The new High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Debbie Brock, awarded certificates to recognise the students’ contribution to a Citizens Advice project offering help to local people.

After completing online and seminar training with Citizens Advice Bucks and the university’s clinical legal education manager Julie O'Shea, students were able to hold free advice sessions to help people in the local community.

The outreach project with Citizens Advice Bucks is part of a wide range of extracurricular clinical legal education experiences offered by the university’s Law School.

Cenre from left: University clinical legal education manager Julie O'Shea in the red cardigan, associate dean of law Prof Adolfo Paolini, High Sheriff Debbie Brock and Law Clinic director Dr Jocelynne Scutt with students and staff

Associate Dean of Law Prof Adolfo Paolini and Law Clinic director Dr Jocelynne Scutt joined students at the vice-chancellor’s residence, Ondaatje Hall, for the awards ceremony last week.

Julie O'Shea said: "The Law Clinic offers free, confidential and independent advice sessions to members of the community in Buckingham on a range of consumer issues.

"The project enhances students’ professional development in several areas, including legal research, case analysis, client communication and deciding next steps solutions.

"The concept has helped build community relations, benefiting the general public with access to advice and justice and providing students with the opportunity to assist with real-life difficulties and put academic practice skills into action, enhancing their future aspirations.”

High Sheriff Debbie Brock said: “It was great to meet everyone and hear about the wonderful work you will be doing in and around Buckingham supporting Citizens Advice Bucks to deliver advice to local people."

Chair of Citizens Advice Bucks, Jane Mordue, who lives in Buckingham, said: “Congratulations to these great volunteers.

"Problem solving with empathy - what a great skill for young lawyers to learn.

"The Citizens Advice Bucks scheme helps lawyers of the future to learn the realities of dealing with clients – a 'win win', as it helps us tackle ever-increasing numbers of people who turn to the CAB.

"We help people get their lives back on track, especially important in these uncertain days.”

Citizens Advice Bucks is an independent charity that provides free, confidential and impartial advice and support.