Buckingham group needs more members to help retain Fairtrade Town status

As Buckingham celebrates its 15th year of being a Fairtrade Town, the current steering group are hoping to recruit some enthusiastic new members to whom they can pass on the baton.

Without more people getting involved, they warn, the town could lose its Fairtrade status.

Since Buckingham first gained the Fairtrade Town status in 2007, a small but dedicated steering group has been promoting Fairtrade in the town with spring and autumn events in the Old Gaol and marketplace.

Steering group members celebrating the 10th anniversary of Buckingham's Fairtrade Town status in 2017

The group also promotes local traders who sell Fairtrade products, delivers school assemblies and has invited producers from countries in Africa and South America to come and talk about their lives and the impact Fairtrade has had in improving their businesses, environments, health and schooling.

For the 10th anniversary, a speaker from the Fairtrade Foundation came to talk about Fairtrade bananas, and in particular a project in Panama which had thrived in very difficult conditions with the help of the Fairtrade Foundation.

The current steering group currently comprises just three people, two of whom have been involved since the beginning, before Fairtrade status was granted.

Now they’re looking to recruit some fresh blood to the group, to allow them to finally step down.

Steering group chair Margaret Gateley said: “We would like to see Buckingham retain its Fairtrade Town status, and are looking for fresh volunteers with a passion for Fairtrade, environmental and ethical farming and manufacturing.

“Without such support, we feel it is time we stepped down from the group, which will mean that Buckingham will no longer have that accolade.

“Do you have a vision of a world where trade is carried out justly, farmers and producers working co-operatively to share their skills, with payments made on time and at an agreed fair price - where people can afford to send their children to school, to buy medicines or build clinics and employ medical staff when they get sick, to improve the infrastructure of their villages and provide safe, protective houses, running water and sanitary facilities? If so, we would love to hear from you.”