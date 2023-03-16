Buckingham group brings popular jigsaw swap to Winslow Community Library

A Buckingham friendship group that has been running Jigsaw Bring, Buy and Swap sessions in the town since 2019 is helping to set up a similar event in Winslow.

Members of the Grenville Oddfellows meet at Buckingham Library on the first Tuesday of every month from 9.30am to noon for the jigsaw sessions, offering a cuppa and a chat to anyone who pops by.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the past four years, the group has raised nearly £1,000 for local charitable causes from these events and has loyal regulars who keep its stack of jigsaws refreshed.

A Jigsaw Bring, Buy and Swap event at Buckingham Library with Buckingham Oddfellows

Grenville Oddfellows is now helping Winslow Community Library to set up and run a similar monthly jigsaw bring, buy and swap event.

Sessions will be held on the first Wednesday of the month from 9.30am to noon, starting on April 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The events will be run in a similar way to the ones in Buckingham, with refreshments and people to chat to, and the money raised will go to the community library.

Trustee Tim Harvey said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the library in this way and to give local residents the opportunity to share and swap jigsaws in this important and cherished community hub. We look forward to welcoming new faces along.”