A Buckingham schoolgirl has seen her ‘dream bedroom’ brought to life at the town’s newest housing development.

Housebuilder David Wilson Homes ran a design competition for Year 6 pupils at Bourton Meadow Academy.

The children were asked to design their dream bedroom, and the winning design has been used as inspiration for an actual bedroom at the new showhome at St Rumbold’s Fields, on Tingewick Road.

Amber in the jungle-inspired bedroom she designed at St Rumbold's Fields

The winner was 11-year-old Amber, with a jungle-inspired design featuring jungle wallpaper, wooden beams and dreamcatchers.

As well as the chance to see her vision come to life, Amber also won a £25 voucher and was first to see inside the new showhome.

Amber said: “I want to become an interior designer one day and I was so excited to take part in the bedroom design competition.

"It’s a brilliant feeling seeing my design in real life at St Rumbold’s Fields.”

The showhome was designed by award-winning company Artspace, who used Amber’s mood board as an inspiration for one of the bedrooms.

The final look featured rattan headboards, elephant table lamps, a lion rug and wallpaper with leaves that echoed Amber’s original wall design.

Lydia Graham, of Artspace Interiors, said: “We really wanted to keep the general feel and the idea that Amber had in mind.

"We used a neutral palette throughout and added splashes of colour using different jungle-themed elements such as wood elements, toys, and stickers.”

Karly Williams, sales and marketing director for David Wilson North Thames, said: “All the entries we have received from pupils at Bourton Meadow Academy were fantastic, and it was very difficult to choose a winner.

"Amber’s design is creative and fun, and we are excited to finally unveil her creation thanks to the hard work from Artspace Interiors.”

St Rumbold’s Fields is two miles from Bourton Meadow Academy and a 14-minute walk away from Buckingham town centre.

Prices start from £337,995 for a semi-detached three-bedroom home with a driveway.