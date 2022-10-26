Buckingham girl tastes life of a professional dancer ahead of Nutcracker performance

A Buckingham girl is experiencing the life of a professional dancer in the final rehearsals for an English Youth Ballet production of Nutcracker next week.

Lily-Rose Swindale, aged 10, was selected to be part of the cast in a competitive video audition earlier this year.

The young dancers were sent a short audition class to learn and then film themselves performing, and the 65-strong cast was chosen from more than 130 videos submitted.

Lily-Rose Swindale from Buckingham

The young dancers from across Bucks and Herts will perform alongside international professional dancers at the Wycombe Swan theatre in High Wycombe on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 1 and 2, with EYB principal Lyndsey Fraser starring as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

In the build-up to the show, the 65 youngsters aged eight to 16 have rehearsed every weekend during October and for six hours every day during half term at Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in Marlow.

It’s an hour’s journey each way for Lily-Rose’s mum, Amy.

“But it’s worth it for her,” Amy said. “She’s really, really enjoying it, and she’s enjoying seeing the older girls and the professional dancers. It’s all really inspiring for her.”

Advertisement

EYB Principal Lyndsey Fraser stars as the Sugar Plum Fairy

Lily-Rose, who attends Buckingham Primary School and trains at Rozelle School of Dancing, will be dancing the roles of a Snowflake and a Sweet – and about 12 family members and friends will be in the audience next week to support her.

Nutcracker tells the story of Clara, who is given a nutcracker doll by Uncle Drosselmeyer on Christmas Eve.

That night she dreams that the Nutcracker is transformed into a handsome prince and together they embark on an exciting adventure.

Advertisement

They defeat the seven-headed Rat King and his army before traveling through the Snow Forest, finally reaching the glittering Kingdom of the Sweets, where the Prince introduces Clara to the Sugar Plum Fairy. The Sweets dance in her honour, before the Sugar Plum pas de deux with the Prince brings the dream to a glorious close.

EYB director Janet Lewis MBE said: “The cast have shown great enthusiasm and excitement in their Nutcracker rehearsals.

"The children are obviously so pleased to be back dancing again and taking part in a ballet that they love.

“Since the past year of lockdowns with the many restrictions, they are displaying a sense of freedom that is boosting their self-confidence and wellbeing.

Advertisement

"The cast are working hard not only on their ballet technique but on their performance quality that expresses the part they are dancing. The incentive is to be back performing again in the theatre.”

Principal dancer Lyndsey Fraser said: “I wish I had danced with EYB when I was young. The dancers learn so much about performance skills and the artistry of ballet.

"I love working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance fantastic roles and teach and watch the young dancers progress.