Buckingham councillor speaks at national Conservative Party Conference

A Buckingham town councillor was one of the speakers at the Conservative Party's Spring Conference last week in Blackpool.

Warren Whyte, who is also a Buckingham ward councillor on the unitary Buckinghamshire Council, spoke about the need for greener transport, the benefits of cleaner air, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and the huge potential for the country’s economy from developing new technologies and solutions to reduce the impact of transport on the environment.

Cllr Whyte said "Not only can we improve our environment through decarbonising our transport systems, but we can also become world leaders in the design and technology that is needed to deliver them.

Warren Whyte speaking at the Conservative Spring Conference

