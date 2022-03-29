Buckingham community meets for climate conversations

The climate emergency was the topic for discussion at Buckingham's Annual Town Meeting last week.

On Thursday, March 24, members of the public joined town and county councillors and MP for Buckingham Greg Smith to express their views of climate change and share their ideas and suggestions on how to respond as a whole community.

The public meeting at Buckingham Community Centre brought together representatives from local environmental organisations and more than 65 participants.

Discussion tables at Buckingham's Annual Town Meeting

The Electric Vehicle Centre, Planet Refill, Buckinghamshire Recycles, the Buckingham & Villages Community Board and the Buckingham Canal Society all had information stands.

An exhibition of artwork made by pupils of The Buckingham School from recycled materials has since gone on display in the Tourist Information Centre.

Mayor of Buckingham, Margaret Gateley, opened the meeting by explaining that Buckingham Town Council has declared a climate emergency and developed its own action plan to drive the organisation toward carbon neutrality by 2030.

Then participants joined in discussions on different topics at six tables, with people moving round from table to table.

A different topic was up for discussion at each table

Participants were asked to consider the creation of a Community Climate Action Group to investigate ways of building a strong and resilient community to tackle the threat of the climate crisis in Buckingham.

Anyone interested in joining a Buckingham Community Climate Action Group can register their interest and share their views at https://forms.office.com/r/HrYdp4xvPV