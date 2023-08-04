Buckingham choir founder and Aylesbury social care volunteer among Buckinghamshire Community Champions

A woman from Buckingham who founded a choir and a volunteer who assists at a social care centre in Aylesbury were among the Buckinghamshire Community Champions.

Bucks Council has named its community champions for 2023 and announced dozens of winners from Aylesbury Vale.

Lucy Bignall from Buckingham was rewarded for her work establishing a community choir to help boost the mental health of people in Amersham.

Community Champion - Lucy Bignall

The person who nominated Lucy said: “Lucy runs a community choir with the aim of using singing to improve mental health. I can’t put into the words how much Lucy works, she has amazing energy and total belief in us. She makes us believe in ourselves and we all love her for it. For those of us in the choir, it’s a lifeline. Lucy does it because she strongly believes that singing helps improve lives and she is so right.”

Leyton Scarlett was named as Aylesbury’s Community Champion for his volunteer work at Youth Concern. His nomination reads: “As 'Maintenance Volunteer' at Youth Concern, whether we need something fixing, the young people need supporting, you need a really good cuppa making or an event is happening, we are lucky enough to always be able to rely on Leyton. He is passionate about each and every young person that we help and would do anything for any of them, the staff, or other volunteers.”

Each year, the Proud of Bucks awards recognise and celebrate outstanding community contribution carried out by local volunteers, groups and organisations.

Community Champion - Leyton Scarlett, receiving his award in Aylesbury

Awards are given for:

-Local Community Champion – For an individual (aged 21 and over) who has made a clear and positive impact in their local community during 2022.

-Young Community Champion – For a young person (under age 21) who has made a clear and positive impact in their local community or towards their peers during 2022.

-Community Group Contribution – Recognises and celebrates a group in the Community Board area who has made a clear and positive impact on the community during 2022.

All of Aylesbury's winners

This year 398 nominations were sent in, a panel of judges picked winners from each area of Bucks. Over the past six months awards have been handed out at individual ceremonies throughout the county.

Councillor Arif Hussain said: “I would like to say congratulations to all our winners, and everyone nominated in this year’s awards, as well as all those who took the time to nominate and of course, our sponsor’s The Clare Foundation.

“The variety and scope of volunteering and community work going on across the county is phenomenal.”

A full list of winners can be found online.

Here is the full list of Aylesbury Vale winners:

Aylesbury area:

-Local Community Champion

-Winner – Leyton Scarlett

-Highly Commended – Marie Biswell: For her voluntary work as a BSL Interpreter.

-Highly Commended – Martina Stewart: For supporting and advocating for others in her local area.

-Highly Commended – Michael Hulcoop: For his work running The Money Management Centre.

-Young Community Champion

Winner – Daniel Meakin

“Dan has organised litter picks, delivered Christmas gifts, raised funds for charity, and has an Easter egg hunt planned, all for his local community in Elm Farm, Aylesbury. The way he has embraced adversity and taken himself out of his comfort zone by engaging with his local community shouldn't be underestimated.”

-Highly Commended – Olivia Underwood: For her voluntary work with Aylesbury Wombles.

Community Group Contribution

-Winner – FoodCycle

“Since July 2022, the Aylesbury FoodCycle volunteers have been hosting weekly community meals at the Vineyard, Aylesbury every Tuesday evening. The meals wouldn't be possible without their commitment and dedication. They have created a warm, welcoming space where people can meet and enjoy a healthy meal together whilst saving food from going to waste.”

-Highly Commended – Nightingale Country Crafts: For making baby clothes, toys, blankets, tea cosies and decorations throughout the year which are sold through Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity shops and local events.

-Highly Commended – The Petri Dish: For supporting Arts and Community in Aylesbury by providing a space for local musicians and artists to showcase their talents, as well as other services such as a food bank and repair café.

-Highly Commended – Yarn Bombers: A group of crafters who together create knitted and crocheted flowers to display in the Market Square.

Buckingham and surrounding villages:

-Local Community Champion: Winner – Lucy Bignall

-Highly Commended – Tony Allen: For his work supporting men's mental health through exercise.

-Highly Commended – Sharron Kay: For running the Waste Not Want Not Facebook group and involvement in Jedediah Pantry.

Young Community Champion

-Winner – Hannah Steer

“Hannah has shown a hugely impressive commitment to Youth Voice. She has been part of the county-wide Youth Voice forum for the last several years, and has acted as Chair for the last 2 years. Hannah has championed young people's issues and experiences within adult spaces to achieve much-needed attention and resource such as the Buckingham Youth Café project. Hannah is truly a shining star.”

-Highly Commended – Amy Haydock: For volunteering as a St John Ambulance Cadet for 12 years.

-Community Group Contribution

-Winner – Hospital Car Service

“The Hospital Car Service is part of registered charity Community Care North Bucks. 24 volunteer drivers take patients to hospital appointments for a fee 70% cheaper than a taxi, relieving worry for patients about attending appointments. This group and service are a shining beacon of what community service is all about.”

Highly Commended – Buckingham Community Lunch Cooks and Servers: For providing a three-course meal every week which they serve in Buckingham Parish Church. This has been a massive help to people who are lonely or need a helping hand

Haddenham and Waddesdon:

Local Community Champion

Winner – Felicity Brooks

“Fizz has given hundreds of hours to Waddesdon for Ukraine and the food bank. When Waddesdon for Ukraine was set up, Fizz worked tirelessly, sometimes doing 10-hour days in order to ensure vital equipment got sorted and sent to the front line. Her joyous love of life, caring nature and empathy shine through, she never has a bad word to say about anyone.”

-Highly Commended – William Piers: For being the driving force behind over 300 accessible gates installed on footpaths.

-Young Community Champion

Winner – Douglas Young

“Douglas has been raising awareness of a rare and incurable condition that he lives with, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, including speaking at the Oxford Children's Hospitals Conference. He has inspired Oakley Parish Council to install a path around the perimeter of the playing fields and he continues to inspire others with his positive attitude and inner strength.”

Highly Commended – Jack Luckett: For Beavers volunteering and involvement in Community Liaison community.

Community Group Contribution

Winner – Zero Carbon Haddenham

“The Zero Carbon Haddenham (ZCH) group run several projects in Haddenham which all aim to reduce the parish's carbon footprint. This is an innovative, hard working group who are prepared to work with others and don't seek to take the kudos for everything that they have done.”

Highly Commended – Brill with Ukraine: For bringing together Ukrainian refugees in and around the village, who meet regularly to offer support and to problem solve different issues they face.

Wendover and surrounding villages:

Local Community Champion

-Winner – Jane Gardiner

“Jane has made a massive contribution to Scouts as Beaver Scout Leader for the last 8 years. She and her husband have set up a Repair Café, and she is treasurer of Aston Clinton Society. She inspires others to get involved and leads by example in getting out to litter pick every week. She is hard working, always willing to help anyone and very good at it.”

-Highly Commended – Debbie Jones: For volunteering work at Calibre Audio Library and neighbourhood support.

-Young Community Champion

-Winner – Theo Gardiner and Rhys Winfield

“Theo and Rhys have both been Young Leaders for Aston Clinton Beaver Scouts for a number of years. Both of them are incredibly reliable, helpful and inspiring for the Beavers. Theo and Rhys give up their time to play a major part in providing the opportunity to experience all sorts of different activities, outside of a school environment.”

Highly Commended – Ryan Hobbs: For work as Vice Chair of Youth Voice Forum and involvement in Wendover Youth Club.

Community Group Contribution

-Winner – Wendover News

“Wendover News is a local free paper for Wendover, enabling all groups to be advertised, helping locals to know what is going on and when, especially those not able to use computers. It was the idea of Jane Larkham who has been editor since its inception in September 1989 and is now retiring. She has worked tirelessly for the organisation.”

Highly Commended – Rhubarb Café: For providing the local community a safe space, a warm welcome and an opportunity to socialise, meet up with friends and make new ones.

Wing and Ivinghoe:

Local Community Champion

Winner – Cathy Craft

“Cathy has been involved in many community activities over the years, not least at Cheddington Combined Primary School and more recently the Open Doors Group. Cathy is an inspiring lady to all ages, young and old. Her strong sense of community is clearly evident in all that she does for Cheddington Village.”

-Highly Commended – Howard Jones: For his outstanding contribution to the Pitstone Community Car Scheme.

Young Community Champion

-Winner – Jack Bridgen

“Jack loves helping people and is prepared to go above and beyond to support the local community. He is a leader at Beavers, he has helped raise money for charity by recycling Christmas trees. Jack is part of the community liaison community linking The Cottesloe School to the community, helping to redesign a local play area.”

Community Group Contribution

-Winner – Wingrave Warm Spaces

Winslow and surrounding villages:

Local Community Champion

-Winner – Susan Sparling

“Sue volunteers in a way that makes a positive difference in people's lives by organising and participating in three weekday group meetings in the village of Newton Longville. A Tuesday coffee morning, a warm space and Songs and Rhymes group. Her positive attitude, friendliness and smiling face gives everyone a warm welcome, seeming to put everyone else's needs before her own.”

-Highly Commended – Eve Atkins and Pauline Curtis: For supporting Buckinghamshire Council to prosecute a fly-tipper.

Community Group Contribution

Winner – Winslow Wheelers

“Leading bike rides, they now have over 70 members of all age groups and levels, beginning with enthusiasm of two! Their warm welcome, emphasis on safety, encouraging new riders whatever their age or ability, promoting exercise, health and mental well being is truly valued. They have raised money for the local food bank, Lions and other charities.”