Residents at a Buckingham care home have been reading well-known bedtime stories to local schoolchildren as part of National Storytelling Week.

Residents at Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street, welcomed pupils from the village primary, Maids Moreton Church of England School, into their lounge for a special reading session.

Care UK, which owns Maids Moreton Hall, has been running the Bedtime Stories initiative to celebrate National Storytelling Week, with residents across the UK reading classic bedtime stories to young children.

Pupils listen to bedtime stories at Maids Moreton Hall

The campaign, which includes the launch of four free videos of residents reading famous stories, aims to ensure that children without grandparents do not miss out on a magical tale before bedtime.

Maids Moreton Hall general manager Ioana Almasan said: “We always enjoy opening our doors to the local community, so it was fantastic to be joined by Maids Moreton Church of England School pupils.

“We all remember stories told to us as children, often before bedtime, and find comfort in adulthood in these nostalgic memories.

"We’re thrilled Care UK has launched the bedtime stories initiative – it’s wonderful to have children benefiting from residents reading them stories both in our home and right across the UK with the fantastic videos.

The event was held as part of National Storytelling Week

“Intergenerational relationships and initiatives, just like this one, can be incredibly beneficial to both younger and older people alike and can provide residents with a sense of wellbeing and purpose.

“We look forward to welcoming the children back to Maids Moreton Hall very soon.”