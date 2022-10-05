Buckingham care home holds fundraising Memory Walk

A care home in Buckingham town centre held its first Memory Walk at the weekend, bringing members of the local community together to raise awareness about dementia and raise funds for the Alzheimer's Society.

The circular memory walk on Sunday, October 2, started and ended at the entrance to the home on Cornwall’s Meadow, where participants could enjoy refreshments and cakes.

Clarendon House resident Julie Fleet, who organised the walk, said: “This memory walk’s path was designed to be accessible for the elderly.

The Memory Walk started and ended at Clarendon House

"Its purpose was to get together socially and raise as much awareness about dementia as possible while raising money for such an important cause.

"As a resident in a care home who lives alongside other residents living with dementia, dementia is not a visible condition. As a result, it is misunderstood.

"So I feel the importance of learning more about the condition, which equips me with the necessary knowledge on how to interact and assist my friends.

"I feel so proud that I could organise this event and I am looking forward to all our future events.”

Walkers outside the care home

Customer relations manager Leila Ghandi said: “Thanks to everyone involved, we had a wonderful day and raised a total of £300 for Alzheimer’s Society.

"We were astonished by the large number of supporters who turned up from the local community to walk alongside our residents.

"I would like to especially thank all the local shops, Buckingham Library and Buckingham Age UK who advertised our event for the past few weeks.”

Walk organiser Julie Fleet with town councillor Jon Harvey