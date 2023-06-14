Buckingham boogies as Music in the Market brings Bollywood Beats to town centre

The annual live music event returned to Market Hill for its 22nd year in May

The sun shone on an impressive line-up as Music in the Market returned to Buckingham town centre.

The free annual live music event, organised by Buckingham Acoustic Club and supported by Buckingham Town Council took place on Sunday, May 28.

Newly elected Mayor of Buckingham Anja Schaefer opened the event together with the new town crier, Patrick Laws.

The event kicked off with an inspiring performance by children from Stagecoach Performing Arts Buckingham, followed by the Glee Club Choir.

Audience participation was encouraged when the Brackley Morris Men took to the stage. Bollywood Beats later led a demonstration – with a huge crowd learning the moves and dancing along.

There was music throughout the day, with something for everyone, from folk and country to covers from the ’60s through to the 2010s and more from local artists Bittersweet Music, Woo, Brothers Home Brew, Tu Kay & Ryan, Muz n Jenks, Smith and Brewer and The Toucans. The evening ended with a dance party with DJ Chris getting the crowd up on their feet and dancing.

Chair of Buckingham Town Council’s Town Centre and Events Committee, Robin Stuchbury said: “The team from Buckingham Acoustic Club put together a wide range of performers, and their enthusiasm throughout the day helped the crowd to have an enjoyable day.”

1 . mcbhnews-14-06-23-mucic in the market-centupload DJ Chris Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . mcbhnews-14-06-23-music in the market-centupload Children enjoying MitM Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . mcbhnews-14-06-23-music in the market-centupload MitM Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . mcbhnews-14-06-23-music in the market-centupload Muz n Jenks Photo: supplied Photo Sales