Buckingham beef farmer stars in M&S commercial fronted by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge

A Preston Bissett farmer is starring in a new M&S advertisement campaign, fronted by celebrity TV chef Tom Kerridge.

Jess Watts, from Pathway Farming, has been working with the high street retailer to produce high-quality Aberdeen Angus beef with a lower carbon footprint.

Thanks to this partnership with Pathway Farming, M&S claims to be the only retailer in the UK that can trace 100 per cent of its beef back to the farm and animal it came from.

Jess Watts from Cowley Farm

Based at Cowley Farm in Preston Bissett, Jess Watts has produced Aberdeen Angus beef for M&S since 2019. The farm breeds unique ‘M&S bulls’, which have a focus on feed efficiency and eating quality.

Today, Pathway Farming is working with M&S to lead the way in sourcing beef more sustainably too. All M&S beef comes exclusively through the partnership, which has the lowest carbon footprint in the industry.

In 2021, M&S reset its target to be net zero by 2040 – 10 years ahead of the government’s UK-wide strategy. Since making this commitment, the retailer has only worked with a select number of beef farmers, including Jess, to identify opportunities to reduce carbon emissions from beef rearing, such as changing what livestock are fed and driving down emissions on farms by more efficient use of fuel and fertiliser.

Now, M&S is working with Jess on how to bring its carbon emissions from beef farming down further.

The work of Jess’ team is highlighted in M&S’s new ‘Farm to Foodhall’ TV campaign, fronted by M&S chef ambassador Tom Kerridge, explores the lengths farmers across the UK go to, to deliver the highest-quality M&S Foodhall products.

Jess Watts said: “We’re very proud of the efforts we’ve made to reduce our carbon footprint at Pathway Farming and are delighted to provide M&S customers with beef that can be traced straight back to the farm.

"Producing quality beef is of the upmost importance to us, so we’re delighted to supply M&S, a retailer who is known for providing customers with the highest-quality products.”

