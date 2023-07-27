A Buckingham beef farmer is starring in a new TV advertising campaign from M&S.

James King, who owns Cowley Farm, Preston Bissett, has produced exceptional Aberdeen Angus beef for M&S since 2019, combining DNA traceability with an unforgettable taste.

In 2021, M&S reset its Plan A target to be net zero by 2040, a full 10 years ahead of the government’s UK-wide strategy. Since making that commitment, the retailer has worked with a select group of beef farmers, including James, to find ways to reduce carbon emissions from beef rearing, such as by changing what livestock are fed or more efficient use of fuel and fertiliser.

James King with his family at Cowley Farm, Preston Bissett (Photo: M&S)

Cowley Farm’s work is highlighted in M&S’s new ‘Farm to Foodhall’ TV campaign, fronted by M&S chef ambassador Tom Kerridge, which takes viewers around the UK to explore the lengths farmers go to, to deliver the highest quality M&S Foodhall products.

James King said: “We’re very proud of the efforts we’ve made to reduce our carbon footprint at Cowley Farm and are delighted to provide M&S customers with beef that can be traced straight back to the farm.

“Producing quality beef is of the utmost importance to us, so we’re delighted to supply M&S, a retailer who is known for providing customers with the highest quality products.”

M&S Food marketing director Sharry Cramond said: “M&S quality is unbeatable – it’s what sets us apart from the rest and why our customers love to shop with us. That’s thanks to the hard work of our Select Farmers, who go to great lengths every day to deliver the best of the best. Our trusted value promise means we’ll never compromise on quality, while still offering customers great value.”

Cowley Farm appears alongside five other M&S Select Farms as part of the campaign, including Oakham Gold Chicken, RSPCA Assured milk, Red Diamond Strawberries, Collection Sourdough and Collection Single Origin Honey.