Brownies and Rainbows join together for Jubilee celebration in Buckingham

During the afternoon at Buckingham Primary School, the girls took part in making tiaras and union flags, and enjoyed traditional games that The Queen herself may have taken part in when she was a Guide, such as egg and spoon and sack races.

They made a table decoration and prepared their food for a ‘street party’ at the end of the afternoon, when they all sang the National Anthem and were given a Platinum Jubilee badge.

The district thanked British Bakels in Bicester for providing the rolls and cakes, members of Buckingham Rotary Club for helping set up and clear up and Helen’s Flower Room in Gawcott for providing the flowers.

Preparing for the 'street party'

Newly appointed District Commissioner Jane Henstock said: “It was such a lovely event for the girls to get together and to see their smiling faces.

"It is the first time we’ve had such an event since 2020, due to the Covid restrictions.

"Of course it could not have happened without the Girlguiding volunteers including our Trefoil Guild members, who gave up their time so the young members could have such experiences.

"We would have loved to have offered it to all our units, however this was not possible due to the limited volunteers to support the event that we had available on the day.”

Making table decorations

And Jane added: “With waiting lists, and many of our leaders running more than one unit, we are looking for more volunteers to help with the running of our Guides, Brownies and Rainbow units.

"It doesn’t have to be at our weekly meetings - it can be behind the scenes helping with admin, such as treasurer roles, updating records.”

You can find out more about volunteering and register your interest on the Girlguiding website, after which a local volunteer will get in touch. Their job is to support you and help find the best role for you. They will provide you with key contacts, information and resources relevant to your role and help you feel prepared.