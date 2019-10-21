Britain's Got Talent star's hot tub Spanish honeymoon after wedding with a special doggy bridesmaid at Aylesbury Registry Office

Britain's Got Talent star Caroline Boyes and her partner Clarence enjoyed a stylish hot tub honeymoon in Mallorca, after their quirky wedding with pet dog Prada on bridesmaid duties.

The couple headed to the Spanish province of Por'd Acludia, Mallorca for the romantic getaway, after stunning guests when chihuahua, Yorkshire terrier cross Prada appeared at their Aylesbury registry office wedding wearing an outfit which complimented the bride's rose gold wedding dress.

Caroline and Clarence on honeymoon

Sadly Prada could not join Caroline and Clarence on holiday, but the couple wasted no time in enjoying the sights and sounds of the country, and soaking up the sunshine in their room's private hot tube.

Caroline said: "It was wonderful and very romantic, we enjoyed the marina, the local food and the weather was brilliant. We also visited a church in the old town which was 500 years old."

A TV personality who has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent married the love of her life on Wednesday - with bridesmaids including the couple’s beloved pup Prada.

Caroline, from Southcourt, appeared in the first series of the hit ITV show performing a hip hop dance routine, married long-term partner Clarence Green in a family ceremony at Aylesbury Registry Office on October 1.

The beach on Caroline and Clarence's honeymoon

Speaking the day before the wedding, while preparations were still underway, Caroline said: “We can’t sleep because we are so excited and there is so much to do to make everything perfect for everyone. We just have to collect the wedding cake now and then we are ready!

“My daughter Emma Jade, who is also going to be a bridesmaid, has a certificate in dog grooming so she has got Prada ready for the big day. She is so clever because Prada has coarse fur and she’s done such a good job that she now feels all soft like a corgi.”

And the couple’s romance really is an Aylesbury affair, shortly after their Mendoza first date Clarence proposed at KFC. In anticipation of the big day the groom, who works for Salzer UK, said: “I’m beyond excited now.”



From all at The Bucks Herald, congratulations Caroline and Clarence!

If you would like your wedding story to be featured in the paper email editorial@bucksherald.co.uk

To see more images from Caroline and Clarence's wedding click HERE