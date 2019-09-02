Bringing the power of George Clinton and Funkadelic to Aylesbury Vinyl on Wednesdays evening

We seem to have been doing a lot of white rock bands at VOW so will be branching into black music at September's event with George Clinton and Funkadelic.

We seem to have been doing a lot of white rock bands at VOW so will be branching into black music at September's event with George Clinton and Funkadelic. It seems a logical move after August's Hendrix event as Jimi was a major influence on George when he started transforming his soul band the Parliaments in the late 60s and went on to revolutionise black music with his heavyweight psychedelic funk.

Kris Needs with his partner Helen Donlon and George Clinton in Ibiza

I've loved George since I bought the first Funkadelic LP in 1970. Forget any rockers I've known, George and his band were the maddest, baddest and most out there, but also total pussycats. I first met George while I was living in New York in 1989 and he'd signed to Prince's Paisley Park label (Prince was a huge fan). I couldn't believe the stories he told me behind albums like Free Your Mind...And Your Ass Will Follow, Maggot Brain and The Mothership Connection, which was accompanied live by George landing a full-scale flying saucer onstage at Madison Square Garden!

I next saw George the following year when he came to play at Brixton Academy, then in '94 when he hooked up with Primal Scream and contributed to their album, Give Out But Don't Give Up. I was the Scream's tour DJ and possibly my favourite spinning memory is playing records between them and Funkadelic to a heaving Brixton Academy.

I have so many George stories I wrote a book about him in 2014, George Clinton & The Cosmic Odyssey of the P-Funk Empire. I'll be drawing from that and, as it'll be 50 years since the first Funkadelic singles were released will be playing my original copies of 'Music For My Mother' and 'I'll Bet You', along with selections from the albums, George's solo records like 'Atomic Dog', his late and legendary guitarist Eddie Hazel and Bootsy Collins, who I also met in New York around that time. Everyone should wear their best superfly pimp gear, then all we need to worry about is landing a mothership in Temple Street Wine Bar!

I'll also mention the last time I saw George - on Ibiza in 2014 when my late partner Helen interviewed him for her book Shadows Across The Moon: Outlaws, Freaks, Shamans & The Making of Ibiza Clubland.

The next Vinyl on Wednesdays is being held on September 11 at the Temple Street Wine Bar from 7.30pm. Entry costs £3.