The tiling of Nightingale’s Rainbow, a structure to celebrate the response of individuals, organisations and communities across Buckinghamshire to the Covid-19 pandemic, has begun.

Over the next few weeks thousands of coloured tiles will be added to the 5.5metre structure at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury to form a rainbow, which became a symbol of hope and solidarity with the NHS in communities across the country during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

As well as a being a permanent monument to the resilience and kindness seen in Buckinghamshire, the structure is also the focal point for a fundraising campaign to support Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity and Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust’s Charitable Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiling has started on the Nightingale's Rainbow

Florence Nightingale Hospice is located at Stoke Mandeville Hospital and provides first class specialist palliative care which is accessible and free of charge to those with a life-limiting illness in Buckinghamshire.

The hospice also provides other services such as their new [email protected] services, providing end-of-life care for patients in their homes, Florrie’s Children’s Team respite care for

families, the Day Hospice and Bereavement Support.

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust Charitable Fund supports development of excellence in the trust's community services and acute specialist services, supporting the skills and expertise of all staff, the latest technology and the trust's hospital environments to deliver care where patients need it.

Bringing some colour to Nightingale's Rainbow at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Each of the coloured Rainbow Tiles which form the Rainbow can be dedicated to any individual, organisations and local groups with a message of thanks or support on the virtual Nightingale’s Rainbow to ensure the acts of kindness and resilience seen through the pandemic are remembered.

The money raised through Rainbow Tile dedications will be used to support local healthcare workers, patients and families through the two charities.

Lee Lloyd, head of fundraising at Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, said: “The messages already left at nightingalesrainbow.org.uk are full of love, thanks and gratitude and we are so proud to be involved in the project which will not only ensure that these acts of kindness and strength are not forgotten, but will also help local patients and families in future by supporting these two local charities.

"We encourage everyone to add their message to ensure their loved ones, or those who supported them or their loved ones through the crisis are recognised and remembered as part of the rainbow."

Nightingale’s Rainbow will be 5.5m tall and be 8.3m at its widest point.

The framework and installation of the Rainbow is being funded by local organisations and private individuals which includes acar2go, Aylesbury Town Council, Buckinghamshire Freemasons, Dell Motors, Human Engine, McCormick Ltd, QMP Ltd and Sodexo.