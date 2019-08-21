Bring Your Own Baby Comedy show comes to Aylesbury

The UK's number one 'bring your own baby' comedy night is coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

Described as 'grown up comedy', with babies welcome, Bring your own baby means parents no longer have to say good-bye to enjoying the best live comedy stars from the circuit and television.

Fun for all the family

The project was conceived by best friends and professional comedians Carly Smallman and Alyssa Kyria.

They wanted to create a night out that could be enjoyed by parents and children alike.

They said: "Our shows are something totally new and different.

"As well as being an awesome night out during the day, we also have soft flooring, toys and more for baby…and plenty of buggy parking, baby changing and helping hands to make everyone’s day out easy-peasy.

"We are pleased to be teaming up with the stunning Aylesbury Waterside Theatre to give the mums and dads of Aylesbury and beyond the chance to come and enjoy the best comedians around (and maybe a cheeky G&T)…without worrying about childcare!"

The idea came from Alyssa Kyria, who, as a new mum suffered with post-natal depression after the birth of her daughter.

Together with Carly Smallman these two ladies decided to help other local parents by starting a day-time comedy club in the function room above their local pub.

The shows were so popular that they now host them at venues across London, the Home Counties, the Midlands and the South West… and are now very excited to be bringing the funnies to Aylesbury.

Carly said: "Loneliness and depression can affect so many new parents, which is why we have made it our mission to create shows that help parents feel like themselves again, get out of the house, and have a much needed laugh.

"We have recently been nominated for the ‘Lanisoh Feed With Confidence Award’ as one of the UK’s top ‘Breast Feeding Friendly’ events. As well as this, we work closely with the national charity for Post Natal Depression, PANDA, and offer one free ticket to every show that we produce, each month, to a Post Natal Depression sufferer.

The event will be held at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on September 4 and November 6, with both showings taking place at 12pm.

Tickets are £12.

If you'd like to book tickets, please call Aylesbury Waterside on 0844 871 7607