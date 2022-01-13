Bring your broken items for mending at Winslow's Repair Cafe
Don't throw it away - the St Laurence Repair Cafe volunteers may be able to fix it
The next St Laurence Repair Cafe is taking place on Saturday, January 15.
The monthly Repair Cafe is part of an international movement to help people extend the life of their possessions, rather than throwing them away, and reduce the amount sent to landfill.
Winslow' s Repair Cafe launched in October, led by curate Rev Mark Nelson.
People can bring in their items and volunteers are on hand to help with things such as sewing and knitting repairs, electrical repairs, tool sharpening and bike repairs.
Donations are appreciated and refreshments are available,
The St Laurence Repair Cafe takes place in the St Laurence Room from 10am to noon on Saturday, January 15.