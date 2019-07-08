Bright orange bird foxes Tiggywinkles team... until they realise he's had a bath in a vat of curry!

An unusual 'bright orange' bird made an appearance at Tiggywinkles, leaving the wildlife hospital baffled as to it's origins

The luminous bird was discovered on the A41 and rushed to Tiggywinkles in Haddenham, where he was given a thorough examination to assess his health.

Vinny taking a bath

In a post to their Facebook page, staff described the bird "as one of the strangest casualty circumstances we have seen in a while."

They said: "When the person rang to say they had picked up an orange bird, they had no idea what to expect."

After an initial observation, staff discovered it was a herring gull.

The post continued: "He had somehow gotten himself covered in curry or turmeric! It was all over his feathers, preventing him from flying properly. We have no idea how he got into this predicament but thankfully, apart from the vibrant colour and pungent smell, he was healthy."

Vinny back to normal after his scrub!

The vet team bravely cleaned the gull up, who they have named Vinny after the Vindaloo curry, covering staff in the process.

Vinny is set to make a full recovery and is expected to be released soon.