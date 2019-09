Buckingham MP and Commons Speaker John Bercow has announced in Parliament today that he is to stand down.

Mr Bercow told the Commons this afternoon that he will stand down either at the next election, or at the close of business on Thursday, 31 of October. Whichever comes first.

John Bercow (centre) with Calvert Green residents on a recent trip to see how HS2 will affect the area

John Bercow has been MP for Buckingham since 1997, and has been Speaker of the House since June 2009.

More to come as we get it.