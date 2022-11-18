Brave Aylesbury breast cancer survivor launching poetry book in Leighton Buzzard

Former teacher, Linda Pullman, is proud to have published 'Roses in December', a collection of thought provoking verses that she was determined to share following her diagnosis. Linda will be appearing at Latte Dah, Peacock Mews, on December 1, and would be delighted to meet fellow literature lovers.

Linda, 70, told the LBO: "The collection is called ‘Roses in December’ and I was inspired to publish it after a diagnosis of breast cancer in 2020, during lockdown. The initial treatment was chemotherapy but this had to be halted due to Covid restrictions.

"So next came an operation, followed by more chemo and radiotherapy. The treatments worked but took 18 months in all. However, I was then cancer-free and very grateful to be alive! And also determined to move forward with publishing my poems."

Linda reads her new poetry collection, Roses In December.

Covering a wide range of subjects, ‘Roses in December’ contains some thought-provoking themes, but with "a wry sense of humour" to carry the reader along.

Linda added: "It's a book to be savoured and re-read as the mood takes you."

Visitors can pick up a signed copy (priced below the usual retail price) at the Latte Dah cafe from 11am until 3pm on December 1.

Linda, who used to teach at Elmhurst School said: "If you can’t make it, you can get your copy from Amazon or other well-known sites, or order from your local bookshop. But hopefully, see you there!"

