Brain tumour charity founded in Aylesbury Vale appoints new director of research

A national charity founded in Aylesbury Vale has appointed a new director of research, policy and innovation.

Karen Noble joins Brain Tumour Research on February 1, having previously held senior management roles at the Wellcome Trust, with the NHS Cancer Programme and at Cancer Research UK.

Found in Padbury by Sue Farrington Smith, Brain Tumour Research raises funds for sustainable research into brain tumours at dedicated centres in the UK.

Karen Noble

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet historically just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this disease.

Now based in Milton Keynes, Brain Tumour Research campaigns for the government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours, to speed up new treatments for patients and ultimately find a cure.

Karen has a very personal reason to join the fight to find a cure for brain tumours, as she lost her sister-in-law to glioblastoma multiforme - an aggressive and incurable form of the disease - in 2011, at the age of 47.

Karen, aged 49, said: “I have witnessed at first hand the devastation caused by a brain tumour diagnosis and know the despair felt by families when faced with such a dismal prognosis and the fact that patient survival rates haven’t improved in years.

"Investment is key and I am delighted to be joining an influential charity which is making a difference and giving much-needed hope to so many people.”

With 20 years of grants and research management experience working in the life sciences sector, Karen will oversee the development and implementation of the charity’s research and policy strategies, with a view to helping to increase the national investment in brain tumour research to £35 million a year.

CEO of Brain Tumour Research, Sue Farrington Smith MBE, said: “Karen joins at a challenging and exciting time.

"Thanks to our loyal supporters, we are looking forward to a period of continued growth and remain confident in our ambition to extend our network of Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence in the UK.

"We have plans to announce calls for applications for a further centre later this year.