Brackley care home's pyjama day raises funds for Children In Need
Staff and residents picked their favourite nightwear and wore it all day. Residents, visitors and staff at were all very supportive, making a donation towards the good cause.
Hayley, activity coordinator at Juniper House, said: “We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise both awareness and money for Children in Need and all the initiatives it supports.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Juniper House raised a grand total of £50.35 by completing the challenge, which will be donated to local children’s causes through Children in Need.
The home’s varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Juniper House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which says it is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.