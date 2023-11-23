News you can trust since 1832
Brackley care home's pyjama day raises funds for Children In Need

Juniper House care home in Brackley held a ‘Pyjama Day’ – raising £50 for Children in Need.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT
Residents and staff at Juniper House care home enjoy their pyjama day

Staff and residents picked their favourite nightwear and wore it all day. Residents, visitors and staff at were all very supportive, making a donation towards the good cause.

Hayley, activity coordinator at Juniper House, said: “We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise both awareness and money for Children in Need and all the initiatives it supports.”

Juniper House raised a grand total of £50.35 by completing the challenge, which will be donated to local children’s causes through Children in Need.

The home’s varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Juniper House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which says it is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

