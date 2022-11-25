Boy 11, taken to hospital with head injury after being involved in hit and run collision in Aylesbury

An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a head injury after being involved in a hit and run collision in Aylesbury.

It happened at around 4pm yesterday when a small red car was involved in a collision with the boy who was walking in Ellen Road.

Police are now appealing for witnesses after the driver of the car failed to stop.

Investigating officer, PC Colin Riley, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“As a result of the collision, the front nearside light was broken and so we would ask anyone who sees, or who may have seen, this vehicle to please report this to us.

"Additionally, if anyone may have dash-cam footage that may help our investigation, please get in touch.