Boris Johnson referred to police over potential Covid breaches at Aylesbury country home

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been referred to the police over new allegations that he broke Covid rules during the pandemic at his Aylesbury Vale country home.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed it received reports of potential breaches to Government-enforced Covid restrictions at Chequers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Metropolitan Police official confirmed the London force is investigating new claims of wrongdoing as well.

Ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at Chequers (Photo by Peter Cziborra - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

These reports came between June 2020 and May 2021 while the former Conservative leader was in charge of the country.

Chequers, located in Ellesborough, has served as the official country residence of the incumbent Prime Minister since 1921.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New information accusing the ex-Prime Minister of breaking laws he authorised were uncovered when the Cabinet Office handed over documents as part of the Covid enquiry.

Representatives for Johnson have denied the allegations, dismissing new claims as politically motivated.

The Times reports that the ministerial diary used by the former PM revealed he received visits from friends and family at a time when the country was in lockdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The information was passed onto the privileges committee which is investigating whether Johnson misled parliament when he was first accused of breaking Covid protocols.

A spokesman for Johnson said: “Some abbreviated entries in Mr Johnson’s official diary were queried by the Cabinet Office during preparation for the Covid inquiry. Following an examination of the entries, Mr Johnson’s lawyers wrote to the Cabinet Office and privileges committee explaining that the events were lawful and were not breaches of any Covid regulations.”

A statement from the Cabinet Office says the department was following civil service code in handing over the new documents. A spokesperson said: “In line with obligations in the civil service code, this material has been passed to the relevant authorities and it is now a matter for them.”

The privileges committee is due to release its findings next month.

Advertisement

Advertisement