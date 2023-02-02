Book your place in the 2023 Winslow Classic Run through Cotswold countryside

Entries are now open for the 2023 Winslow Classic Run. This will be the seventh time the Rotary Club of Winslow has organised the increasingly popular classic car event, which raises over £3,000 a year for the club’s charity funds.

This year’s event, on Sunday May 14, starts at the picturesque village green in Fringford, on the border of Bucks and Oxon. Hot bacon rolls and coffee will be available (included in the entry cost) while entrants have the chance to mingle with the other drivers, and then it will be time to study the route book, fasten rally plates and set off to enjoy a route carefully chosen to suit classic cars.

Navigators will find the roadbook easy to follow as they enjoy the drive through the beautiful Cotswolds, with recommended inns for a lunchtime stop listed, along with places of interest en route.

Motoring through the countryside on the Winslow Classic Run

The finish is at Turweston Flight Centre near Brackley, home to more than 80 aircraft in both original and replica forms covering more than 110 years of aviation history. The Flight Deck Cafe, with its panoramic views across the live airfield, will be open to serve hot drinks, sandwiches and homemade cakes and there are outdoor areas for picnics. Guided tours of the historic aircraft based at Turweston will be available during the afternoon.

Numbers for the Classic Run are limited to 100, so early entry is advised - visit www.winslowclassicrun.org to enter and pay online, or download an entry form to post with your cheque. The closing date for entries is April 30.