Bon Jovi fan Sharon all set for her 11th London Marathon challenge

In a little over a week's time a woman from Buckingham is set to take part in her 11th London Marathon.

Sharon Humphries, 52 , will yet again take on the now all too familiar gruelling 26.2 miles for Parkinson's UK.

Sharon Humphries

Sharon did her first marathon back in 1996 for Asthma UK when she was 39-years-old as part of a bucket list she wanted to achieve before turning 40. She also took some extra GCSEs and went to her first ever live gig – Bon Jovi.

The atmosphere at the long distance run appealed so much to Sharon, as did the training, that she ended up applying year after year.

Sharon said: “It's like being part of a carnival. You just enjoy the atmosphere – it's amazing. There's even people offering you pints of lager but unfortunately you have to resist or else you'd never get round!”

Remarkably, the multiple London Marathons are not the only incredible feats of endurance that Sharon has taken on.

In 2006, she cycled 400 kilometres through India for a women's cancer charity Women V Cancer and did the same six years later in 2012 through Kenya.

As if this wasn't enough, Sharon has also completed three 100-mile cycle rides around London and three 'moonwalks' – a 26 mile overnight charity walk in London.

Sharon said that the different charities that she runs, walks and rides for help get her over the line when exhaustion sets in. She said:

“Whatever charity I'm doing it for, I always think those people would love to be able to do what I'm doing, so whenever I'm struggling I think of them and that helps me keep going.”

This year's London Marathon is on Sunday, 28 April.