Bogus Wonka Bars on sale in Aylesbury Vale and wider Bucks pose 'major risk to health'

Buckinghamshire and Surrey Trading Standards (BSTS) has backed a plea by The Food Standards Agency (FSA), warning the public not to buy or eat counterfeit ‘Wonka Bars’.

The dodgy chocolate, which is being sold in shops across the country and online, may be unsafe because it’s possible it is being made, or repackaged by unregistered businesses “contravening food hygiene, labelling and traceability laws”.

Some of the chocolate has been found to contain allergens not listed on the label, posing a “major health risk”, the FSA said.

Product warning

Reports of the counterfeit chocolate on sale in the past year have ‘sharply increased’, it added.

Parents are also being warned not to buy it for their children for Easter. “Especially as Easter is not that far away,” BSTS.

Any Wonka chocolate without the official ‘Ferrero’ or ‘Ferrara Candy Company’ trademark is likely counterfeit.

Local authorities have been advised to remove any fake bars from sale where there is a “known or suspected public health risk”.

Anyone who buys or sees the bogus chocolate should tell the retailer and report it.

“With Easter less than a month away, it is more important than ever that parents and grandparents are aware of the risks that these bogus chocolate bars could pose to their children, particularly those living with a food allergy or intolerance,” Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA.

“There is no way of knowing what ingredients are in these bars or what food hygiene practices are being followed by the people making or repackaging them.

“If you have bought these knock-off bars, do not eat them or give them to friends and family.”