Body found in woodland believed to be missing 26-year-old man from village near Thame
The body is yet to be formally identified but police say they believe it to be Charlie Beeston
A body found in woodland is believed to be that of a missing 26-year-old man from a village near Thame.
Officers searching for missing man Charlie Beeston, aged 26, from Chinnor, have today (19/2) very sadly located the body of a man in woodland nearby.
Charlie was reported missing yesterday (18/2).
“Although formal identification has not taken place, we believe this to be Charlie, and his next of kin have been informed,” a police spokesman confirmed.
“The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Oxfordshire coroner.”
Inspector Beth Walton said: “Very sadly, we were alerted by a member of the public this afternoon to a body being located.
“We have updated Charlie’s family on this development, and our thoughts are with his family and his friends.”