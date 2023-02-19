Body found in woodland believed to be missing 26-year-old man from village near Thame

A body found in woodland is believed to be that of a missing 26-year-old man from a village near Thame.

Officers searching for missing man Charlie Beeston, aged 26, from Chinnor, have today (19/2) very sadly located the body of a man in woodland nearby.

Charlie was reported missing yesterday (18/2).

TVP

“Although formal identification has not taken place, we believe this to be Charlie, and his next of kin have been informed,” a police spokesman confirmed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Oxfordshire coroner.”

Inspector Beth Walton said: “Very sadly, we were alerted by a member of the public this afternoon to a body being located.