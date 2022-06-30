Blooming beautiful baskets brighten up Buckingham

Preston Bissett Nurseries have planted up 60 hanging baskets while Plantscape have created 14 planters with a stunning display of red, white and purple petunias, verbena, begonias, trailing ivy and geraniums.

The planters outside the sorting office are full of bottlebrush, canna lilies and geraniums. All the planters and hanging baskets are maintained by the town council’s Green Spaces team.

Chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee,Robin Stuchbury, said: “This is part of our ongoing activities throughout the year to create an ambience within the town centre to support our traders and market and create a more pleasant experience for the residents and visitors coming into our community and making use of our town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Mayor of Buckingham Anja Schaefer and Cllr Robin Stuchbury