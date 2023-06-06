News you can trust since 1832
Blind rescue dog uses his gentle nature to help people with mental health difficulties in Aylesbury

Peps was rescued from Egypt by a charity
By Hannah Richardson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST

A blind dog who was rescued by a charity is now helping people with mental health difficulties in Aylesbury.Five-year-old Peps was rescued from Egypt by the charity Miracle's Mission, which rehomes disabled animals around the world who don't cope in sheltersPeps, who is an Egyptian sighthound crossbreed, came to live in Wendover with his owner Claire Childs two years ago.Claire said: "When he was first rescued, the rest of his family had been poisoned. He was saved with his brother, and his rescuers didn't know straight away that he was blind.

"But after six months, his brother got adopted and they realised that he just couldn't see anything, because his brother had been helping him."Claire wanted to find an activity that Peps could enjoy that would be mentally stimulating, and friends suggested he become a Pets As Therapy (PAT) dog.She added: "Lots of people said to me he has a really good nature, and he should go and do it, but I didn't know if he would like it."So I contacted PAT and he had his assessment, and they couldn't believe that he was totally blind, because he copes so well. He really loves it."In his role as a PAT dog, Peps visits Ruby Ward at the Whiteleaf Centre, a mental health facility in Aylesbury, where he meets people who are having to stay in hospital and cheers them up with cuddles.

Claire gives Peps Collar-Gen collagen supplement by Pawable to help him with a luxating patella.

Peps in his PAT dog uniformPeps in his PAT dog uniform
Peps in his PAT dog uniform
Peps with owner ClairePeps with owner Claire
Peps with owner Claire
