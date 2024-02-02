Blind Aylesbury artist leaves paintings as gifts for Milton Keynes shoppers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Aylesbury artist, registered blind at 30, celebrated his birthday by giving his own gift of art to a lucky finder in Milton Keynes.

Adrian Paternoster chose the city to spend his 31st birthday, along with wife Louise, stopping by Centre:MK to do an ‘art drop’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

round a year ago, Adrian was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa, a condition causing tunnel vision he describes as ‘the edges closing in’.

Adrian Paternoster dropping art of at Centre:MK

His diagnosis meant giving up his livelihood as a window-maker, leaving him emotionally distressed and scared for his future.

But it did not stop the 31-year-old from pursuing his passion for art.

Although his sight continues to deteriorate, Adrian uses pastels to create an impression of a scene, and filling in the gaps with his imagination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And, through a series of ‘art drops’, Adrian has been leaving his work around for others to find, to brighten someone’s day.

His latest drop was an abstract painting of a sea front. And, after a quick peek, he saw it had been snapped up pretty quickly.

Adrian said: “I find it truly self-healing for myself to spread something I am passionate about, and to remind everyone that sees them, that everything in life is possible, and everyone is unique and beautiful in their own way.

“It could even be a difference from a bad day to a good day for some people.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former tradesman leaves a note on the back with his Facebook page and with information of the sight charity Retina UK.

The artist also sells his paintings, with half of profits going to the charity to fund research into his condition. His local pub is among venues displaying his work after the landlady was so shocked to see him with a cane she wanted to help.

Adrian also wants to use his experience to help others like him in the future. He added: “I will use my gift and time to hopefully bring positive change of the outlook of vision impairment to become a volunteer tutor for art within vision impairment communities, to support others with their wellbeing.”