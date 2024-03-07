Blind artist from Buckinghamshire nominated for Pride of Britain award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A blind Buckinghamshire artist has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award.

Adrian Paternoster, of Watermead, began pursuing his art dreams after sight loss forced him to leave his job as a window-maker.

He first put his symptoms – bumping into things and unable to find items in front of him – down to clumsiness. But as things got progressively worse, the 31-year-old sought medical help, and in January 2023, he received a crushing diagnosis of Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Adrian Paternoster with a election of his artwork

While the gradual sight loss condition – Adrian describes as the edges closing in – is genetic, the artist is the first in his family to be affected. It was discovered that both his parents, by a devastating coincidence, both carry the faulty gene behind the condition.

After his diagnosis, Adrian turned to his love of art to keep his mental health in check and to fill his days while his wife Louise worked.

He began using pastels to sketch local scenes of Watermead, filling in parts he couldn’t see from memory and imagination.

And, in a bid to connect and spread his joy of art among the community, Adrian began leaving his work around local landmarks for people to take home.

Now, a year later, Adrian uses his work and subsequent art drops to, not only brighten someone’s day, but to raise awareness of sight loss conditions and supporting charities.

His self-appointed task has resulted in a growing Facebook following and donations to Retina UK which supports Adrian and others with similar conditions.

Due to his deteriorating vision, Adrian has begun experimenting with more abstract techniques such as paint-pouring before creating images in the resulting patterns, including his signature feature - a couple holding an umbrella to symbolise strength in unity. Or, as Adrian explains, “When we feel weak, we take it in turns to hold the umbrella.”

While he does not make any money from his artwork, it can be purchased in exchange for a donation to Retina UK.

And, after his story recently made local headlines, as well as securing a radio interview for the Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB), he has been nominated anonymously for a Pride of Britain award. The national award recognises individuals who have achieved something extraordinary or who have made a difference in their community. The prestigious awards ceremony is screened on ITV every year.

Adrian said: “Not sure how Pride of Britain found out, and I’m not sure what to expect. I’m so humbled though and overwhelmed by the support of everyone as I wouldn't be in this position just so out the blue. I’m honestly just humbled to be mentioned among so many amazing people.

“The locals have started calling me a celebrity but I say I'm just me, Adrian, just a normal guy like you. I just like making people happy.”

The awards take place later this year.