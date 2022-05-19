Black Goo sets tongues wagging in Buckingham

Black Goo Buckingham, in the former Garage building on Well Street, is the latest upmarket cafe for the small chain which already has venues in Tring, Berkhamsted and Thame.

And so far, it’s off to a flying start, according to co-owner Chris Leake.

Speaking on Wednesday, following the ‘soft launch’ on Tuesday, he said: "At some points they had every table upstairs and downstairs taken, so there’s been lots of people coming in.

Black Goo Buckingham

"Whilst we were doing the renovations we’ve had loads of people walking past and enquiring and wondering when we’re opening.

"People who used to go when it was The Garage became interested to see what it’s going to be like.

“So, so far so good. It was just busy enough yesterday to give the team a test in terms of processes but without being completely overrun.

“It helps opening at the beginning of the week because it’s a little bit calmer in terms of finding your feet, getting the processes working and

“We have an online booking system, so we can see that we’ve got lots of bookings coming in for the weekend - lots of people who are trying us out and trying the bottomless brunches and the afternoon teas.

“Obviously, it’s early days and I think this year’s going to be a really tough year for everyone in hospitality, with the amount of cost increases and people are tightening their belts.