Buckingham saw the biggest ever turnout for its annual Pancake Races on Friday, February 17.

More than 80 children and adults donned aprons and bakers’ caps to race across the green at St Peter & St Paul’s Church with their frying pans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All of the races were hotly contested. The Under 5s race was won by Wilf Richmond-Watson, followed by Orla in second place and Elizabeth third.

Children taking part in the races

In the Age 6-11 race, Tyrese came first, with runner-up Jasper Snell and Elsie Stewart third.

The Age 12-16 race was won by Ted Snell, with Anna second and Fiona in third place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were so many contestants for the Adults class, that two races and a final had to be run. The eventual winner was Robert Snell, with Ian Tichener in second place and Tony Lee third.

An amazing nine teams entered the relay race, and the winners were the Destroyers, made up of four children’s race contestants who streaked ahead of the adult and mixed teams to win the race. Second were Middlefield, and Buckingham Blues came third.

Elsie & Rewena Stewart

Alongside the races, Buckingham Town Council held a pop-up Art in the Market stall, with free art materials available for adults and children to sit down and have a go at getting creative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee, said: “It was good to see so many young people come and take part in the pancake race. The numbers were clearly higher than other years.

"I’d like to thank the staff who set up the event and provided art activities.”

Adult race winners Robert Snell, Ian Tichener and Tony Lee