Driving instructors in Aylesbury will be doing a Big Learner Relay for Children In Need on Friday 17th November which is Children in Need day.

We will be starting from Fairford Leys football pitches car park on Andrews Way from 1.30pm and then going through town and then finishing at Haddenham Garden Centre on Stanbridge Road later that afternoon.

We are doing this in honour of Lou Walsh, who was the creator and organiser of the Big Learner Relay, where she would go around the country collecting monies for Children in Need.

So far, the BLR relay raised over £650,000 for children in need. We were going to do another national relay, but we postponed it in honour of Lou Walsh, who died tragically in August with a brain haemorrhage at only 50 years of age. We want to do this Relay for her as this would have been the 10th and final year.

We also want to raise a vast amount of money for Children in Need and we are asking for the public to support us in achieving this.