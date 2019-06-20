Bierton Crematorium opens to the public for the very first time

The Bierton Crematorium opened its doors this week with a special civic event.

Crematorium manager Charles Howlett was joined by dignitaries and councillors to celebrate the opening of the new facility.

Bierton Crematorium official opening. Officials at the ceremony. PNL-190619-224534009

The new crematorium was officially opened by councillor Mike Smith, chairman of the Crematoria Joint Committee (pictured right with Mr Howlett).

This committee, which commissioned and will run the site is made of three local authorities, Aylesbury Vale District Council and Chiltern and Wycombe district councils.

Boasting a 120-seater multi-faith chapel, the crematorium will run services from 10am until 4pm on weekdays and from 10am until 1pm on Saturdays. It also has on-site parking and is accessed from the A418.

Surrounding the crematorium are gardens of remembrance with panoramic views, which have been designed with quiet reflection in mind.

Bierton Crematorium official opening. PNL-190619-224346009

This is the second crematorium to open in the Aylesbury area this year, with Watermead’s Aylesbury Vale Crematorium opening in February.

To find out more about the crematorium and its facilities go to www.biertoncrematorium.co.uk