Bierton Crematorium opens to the public

After a huge legal wrangle with rival crematorium owners Westerleigh, great crested newts and quashed planning applications, the council-owned Bierton Crematorium is now fully operational and taking bookings.

The new Bierton Crematorium on Cane Lane End has opened for business this week.

Inside views of the chapel

Here's the story on the original proposal, as reported by the Herald in 2014: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/proposal-for-major-new-crematorium-in-bierton-1-5901680

It has not been an easy journey to fruition however, as they became entangled in a legal row with Westerleigh, owners of the newly opened Watermead Crematorium who issued a high court legal challenge after the site gained planning approval in 2015.

The Chilterns Crematorium Joint Committee (CCJC) was originally granted planning permission in October 2014. This was quashed following a High Court challenge by the Westerleigh Group that has since built a crematorium on a site in Watermead, Aylesbury.

The Chilterns Crematorium Joint Committee regained its planning permission for the Bierton site in October 2015 but was subjected to a further challenge by the Westerleigh Group; that legal action has been subsequently dropped.

The building of the site was futher delayed after it was discovered great crested newts lived on the site.

Bierton Crematorium

However things are now up and running at the site.

The CCJC who own the site is made up of three local authorities – Aylesbury Vale, Chiltern and Wycombe District Councils.

It runs the well-established Chilterns Crematorium in Amersham, one of the biggest in the country.

Councillor Mike Smith, Chairman of the Chilterns Crematorium Joint Committee (CCJC), which has built the new crematorium said: " It took us a long time to get here and there were some considerable hurdles to overcome, not least a High Court challenge, but we are open now and ready to provide the same well regarded service to residents as we currently do at our Chilterns Crematorium in Amersham."

"Our other crematorium at Amersham has been under such pressure for many years so we are delighted we are able to now offer one in the Aylesbury area; especially with the population in Aylesbury growing so fast."

The new crematorium has a modern, 120-seater, multi-faith chapel with services running from 10am to 4pm weekdays and 10am to 1pm on Saturdays. It has generous on-site parking and is easily accessed from the A418. It also has extensive gardens with panoramic views over the Aylesbury Vale. For full details of our opening times and facilities please visit or website.

Bookings can be made via their website www.biertoncrematorium.co.uk/funeral-diary or by calling our office on 01296 350019.