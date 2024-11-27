The Great British Bake Off winner was crowned after an exciting final last night with Aylesbury’s Dylan Bachelet missing out at the final hurdle.

Dylan, 20, a strong favourite to win the 15th series of the popular Channel 4 show, lost to Georgie Grasso from Wales, after running out of time when layering his showstopper cake.

But the pressure also got to fellow contestants Christiaan de Vries, 34, and 34-year-old mum-of-two Georgie, who all made mistakes which made it a close call.

For the final showstopper the bakers had to create gravity-defying tiered hanging cakes for a summer garden party, but Dylan ran out of time and layered his cake in a hurry.

Dylan Bachelet with presenter Alison Hammond on the Great British Bake Off final (Picture: Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon)

Dylan said his Earl Grey tea cake creation was inspired by the crumbling houses of Morano in Italy.

Judge Prue Leith told him: "It's quite abstract isn't it? You'd have to explain to everybody what it is. Fellow judge Paul Hollywood was equally impressed recognising it as a fascinating piece of work.

Christiaan's marble cake effect didn’t go as planned either so he decided to cover it with a ganache at the last minute. And Georgie was so worried about hanging her cake she attempted to steady her nerves by taking a quick swig of champagne from the bottle.

In the end the judges decided Georgie had been consistent throughout and had done enough in the final round to win the Bake Off crown.

Dylan, a former student of Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, was the bookies' favourite to win the contest going into the final, having already been Star Baker twice.

Viewers were consistently impressed by the young baker, whose mother is Indian and father Japanese-Belgian. He was dubbed the flavour king in the tent, and was also on the receiving end of THREE Hollywood handshakes.

But he need not be too downhearted as he looks to be heading for a great future having now believed to have secured a job at a Michelin starred restaurant.

Georgie, the first Welsh winner in the show's history. said: "This is mad. "I have won it, I can’t believe it. This is just incredible."