Bicester man charged with making off from petrol station without payment

A car left a Bicester service station without paying for fuel

By Hannah Richardson
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

A man has been charged with making off without payment from a petrol station in Bicester.

Following an investigation by the Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce, Alexander Bignell, aged 32, of Harebell Way, Bicester, was charged on Tuesday, December 20, with one count of making off without payment.

The charge relates to an incident at Applegreen service station on Banbury Road on August 20 2022, where a car left the petrol station without paying for fuel.

Bignell will appear at Oxford Magistrates Court on January 20.

